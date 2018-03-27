Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Amanda Jenks, Wilton

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Amanda Jenks, Wilton

Amanda Jenks started her athletic training career in 2013 after receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training from Sacred Heart University. She worked in both physical therapy and concussion management settings before starting at Wilton High School in October, 2017.

Amanda’s passion for fitness lead her to become a NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, which has helped her to create sport-specific ‘Return-to-Play’ protocols following a concussion.

While not on the field covering sports, you can find Amanda cheering on her favorite New York Yankees and New York Giants.