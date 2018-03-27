Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Emily Renna and Richard Janey, Danbury

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Emily Renna, ATC, LAT, Danbury

Emily has been working for Select Physical Therapy since June of 2008. She was assigned Danbury High School in August of 2008 and has been there ever since.

Emily is a 2004 graduate of Danbury High School and she completed her BS in Athletic Training at Sacred Heart University. She has had a variety of clinical experiences, including college level football, men’s lacrosse, track and field, an internship with a minor league baseball team and an internship with the Radio City Rockettes in New York City.

Emily has loved working with all of the athletes at Danbury High School for the past 10 years, and is a true supporter of the student athletes that walk the halls of the school. Emily’s areas of interest include concussions and emergency care of sports related injuries and illnesses.

Richard Janey, ATC, LAT, Danbury

Richard began working for Select Physical Therapy and was assigned Danbury High School in August of 2013. A 2009 graduate of Danbury High School, he went on to study Athletic Training at Sacred Heart University, graduating in 2013 with a BS in Athletic Training after working with collegiate level athletes on multiple teams, including football, track and field, hockey and softball.

Richard enjoys being back at Danbury High School and hopes he can be a positive impact on the athletes in the same way his Athletic Trainers were for him. He has a special interest in strength and conditioning of athletes as well as triaging and treatment of acute sports injuries.