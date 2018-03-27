FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

    |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Championship – Fairfield Prep 4, Greenwich 2     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Fairfield Prep 4, Ridgefield 1     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals – Greenwich 3, Xavier 2 (OT) – box score     |     CIAC Div. I Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Notre Dame-Fairfield 76, Danbury 70 (OT)     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Amity 73, Stamford 49     |     CIAC Div. II Boys Basketball Quarterfinals – Newtown 57, Wilton 54 (OT)     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Danbury 77, Trinity Catholic 69     |     CHSGCA Girls Ice Hockey State Semifinals – Darien 3, New Canaan 1     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Ridgefield 6, Fairfield 0     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Hamden 2, New Canaan 1 (3 OT)     |     Div. III Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals – Staples 7, Newington 3     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilton 63, Bristol Central 56     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Immaculate 71, Warde 58     |     Div. II Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wethersfield 68, Bridgeport Central 64     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Wilbur Cross 67, Trumbull 65     |     Div. I Boys Basketball, Second Round – Hamden 81, Ridgefield 69     |     Class LL Girls Basketball Semifinals – Mercy 62, Trumbull 46     |     Updated CHSGHA State Girls Ice Hockey Tournament scoreboard and schedule     |     State Hoops and Hockey scoreboard, box scores for March 8-9     |     Div. I Boys Ice Hockey, First Round – Darien 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 2 (OT)

Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Emily Renna and Richard Janey, Danbury

Posted by FCIAC on March 27, 2018 in FCIAC, News ·

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Emily Renna, ATC, LAT, Danbury

Danbury athletic trainers Emily Renna and Richard Janey.

Emily has been working for Select Physical Therapy since June of 2008. She was assigned Danbury High School in August of 2008 and has been there ever since.

Emily is a 2004 graduate of Danbury High School and she completed her BS in Athletic Training at Sacred Heart University. She has had a variety of clinical experiences, including college level football, men’s lacrosse, track and field, an internship with a minor league baseball team and an internship with the Radio City Rockettes in New York City.

Emily has loved working with all of the athletes at Danbury High School for the past 10 years, and is a true supporter of the student athletes that walk the halls of the school. Emily’s areas of interest include concussions and emergency care of sports related injuries and illnesses.

Richard Janey, ATC, LAT, Danbury

Richard began working for Select Physical Therapy and was assigned Danbury High School in August of 2013. A 2009 graduate of Danbury High School, he went on to study Athletic Training at Sacred Heart University, graduating in 2013 with a BS in Athletic Training after working with collegiate level athletes on multiple teams, including football, track and field, hockey and softball.

Richard enjoys being back at Danbury High School and hopes he can be a positive impact on the athletes in the same way his Athletic Trainers were for him. He has a special interest in strength and conditioning of athletes as well as triaging and treatment of acute sports injuries.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Amanda Jenks, Wilton
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress