Meet the FCIAC Athletic Trainers — Katie Bryant and Craig Campbell, Darien

Posted by FCIAC on March 28, 2018 in FCIAC, News ·

March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and all 17 of the FCIAC schools have highly-qualified and dedicated athletic trainers, who not only tend to all student-athlete injuries as they occur, but also with rehabilitation from these injuries.

They also work with our athletes planning off season programs to help to prevent injuries from happening or recurring.

For the rest of this month, we’ll be introducing you to the athletic trainers from around the league at FCIAC.net.

Please be sure to thank the trainer at your school for all they do!

Katie Bryant, Darien

Katie Bryant is in her third year at Darien High School. Prior to joining the DHS athletic staff, she spent 16 years as the athletic trainer at Amity High School.

Katie graduated from Sacred Heart University and continued on to the University of Nebraska, where she obtained her Masters Degree.

While at Amity, she was a part of the Quinnapiac University Athletic Training Education Program.

Katie is married with two children.

Craig Campbell, BS, ATC-LAT, Darien

Craig Campbell serves as an Athletic Trainer to Darien High School. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology.

He received his National Athletic Training Board of Certification in 2002, and became a Licensed Massage and Bodywork Therapist through the National Certification Board for Therapeutic massage and Bodywork in 2003, In 2012 he retired from the Massage Therapy profession .

