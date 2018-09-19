Greenwich field hockey bounces back

Despite falling to a strong Mamaroneck (N.Y.) squad on Saturday, the Greenwich High School girls field hockey team exhibited some positive signs, which it carried over into its next game against Trumbull.

“We lost 3-0 to Mamaroneck, but the game was much closer than the score indicated,” Cardinals coach Ally Orrico said. “We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities, but we did create opportunities for ourselves.”

Greenwich continued to create scoring chances during its road game against Trumbull on Monday night and this time, it lit the scoreboard.

Receiving scoring from four different players, the Cardinals raised their record to 3-2 with a 4-1 win over host Trumbull in an FCIAC matchup. Greenwich is in action again against a formidable Staples squad on Friday at 4 p.m.

Click here for more

-----