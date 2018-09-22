Darien football tops St. Joseph 22-7 in clash of titans

For the third-ranked Darien football team to reclaim the top spot in the GameTimeCT poll with a victory over No. 1 St. Joseph in Trumbull on Saturday, coach Rob Trifone’s Blue Wave had to turn a presumed weaknesses into one of strength.

One of the big questions going into what turned out to be a 22-7 victory for Darien at Dalling Field was simple: Could the undersized offensive line stop a larger front seven being put forth by the Hogs?

“We take pride in everything we do,” said Connor Fay, Darien’s captain, offensive guard and All-State linebacker. “We don’t have the size, but we have the best coaches. We always play to win and give it our best every play.”

