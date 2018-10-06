Darien football shuts out Staples 24-0 in battle of unbeatens

The Darien football team led the Staples Wreckers 3-0 at halftime — an extremely thin margin by relative standards for the Blue Wave. As it turns out, three points is all Darien’s remarkable defense may have needed.

The Wave defense delivered its second shutout of the season, and the offense scored three touchdowns in the second half as the Darien won a battle of unbeaten teams, 24-0, over Staples Saturday at DHS.

The Wreckers were quite a challenge and kept it scoreless for most of the first half, but Will Kirby’s 34-yard field goal with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter put the Wave ahead and they never relinquished the lead.

“Whenever we have points on the board, we think of it as a win,” senior co-captain Connor Fay said. “We trust in our ability to shut out. Obviously, that’s not going to happen every game, but we trust our offense enough to be able to put up points, and we trust our defense enough to give up less. It’s really that simple.”

Click here for more