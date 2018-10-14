Boys soccer: Yulo’s goal lifts Ridgefield to 2-1 victory

Ben Riek (left) and the Ridgefield High boys soccer team defeated St. Joseph, 2-1, on Friday night. — Scott Mullin photo
An injury-ravaged squad facing a must-win game.

Not the most desirable situation, but precisely where the Ridgefield High boys soccer team found itself Friday evening.

Nonetheless, the Tigers got what they needed: A 2-1 victory on Senior Night over St. Joseph.

Goals from seniors Connor Broderick and Nick Yulo were enough for Ridgefield in a tense game at Tiger Hollow.

The triumph ended a three-match winless streak for Ridgefield, which is now 4-7-1 with four games remaining. More important, it moved the Tigers closer to securing a berth in the Class LL state tournament.

