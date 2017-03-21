Ridgefield captures its first Div. I ice hockey championship

For the first time in program history, the Ridgefield boys hockey team is the undisputed king of Connecticut high school hockey.

Scoring three unanswered goals in the first and third periods, the second-seeded Tigers defeated top-seed Northwest Catholic, 6-2, in the Division I state championship game Monday night at Yale University’s Ingalls Rink.

It’s the first Division I title for Ridgefield, which won a Division II state championship back in 2002.

“This is the culmination of four years of hard work,” said defensemen Harrison Chuma, one of Ridgefield’s 11 senior players. “This was what we were working for.”

“It’s an amazing feeling,” added senior goalie Sean Keegans, who finished with 30 saves. “We wanted to be the first [Ridgefield] team to win the D1 title and we accomplished that goal. We made history tonight.”

• To read the rest of this story from the Ridgefield Press, click here

• For the box score from the game, click here