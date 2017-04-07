Tennis Scoreboard, Box Scores: FCIAC teams serve up winners in first week

The FCIAC tennis season hit the courts this week and, despite some interruptions due to rain, many teams have managed to get in a couple of matches.

This week’s scoreboard is listed below, with links to the full match results when provided. Just click on the scores to see the match play.

Box scores are posted daily and can be found in the highlights section on the main page. For boys tennis, click here. For girls tennis, Click here.

• Boys Tennis Standings

• Girls Tennis Standings

Wednesday, April 5

Boys Tennis – Click scores for match results

Greenwich 4, New Canaan 3

Westhill 7, Central 0

Wilton 7, Norwalk 0

St. Joseph 5, Trinity Catholic 2

Staples 7, Danbury 0

Darien 6, Trumbull 1

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 0

Ridgefield 6, Stamford 1

Girls Tennis – Click scores for match results

Greenwich 4, New Canaan 3

Ridgefield 6, Stamford 1

Darien 7, Trumbull 0

Ludlowe 7, Brien McMahon 0

St. Joseph 6, Trinity Catholic 1

Wilton 7, Norwalk 0

Monday, April 3

Boys Tennis – Click scores for match results

Westhill 5, Wilton 2

Ludlowe 7, Stamford 0

Warde 6, Norwalk 1

New Canaan 7, Danbury 0

Staples 7, Trinity Catholic 0

St. Joseph 7, Central 0

Greenwich 4, Darien 3

Ridgefield 4, Trumbull 3

Girls Tennis – Click scores for match results

Staples 7, Trinity Catholic 0

Darien 7, Greenwich 0

Ludlowe 6, Stamford 1

Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1

New Canaan 7, Danbury 0

Warde 7, Norwalk 0

Wilton 6, Westhill 1

St. Joseph 7, Central 0