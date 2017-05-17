Eight teams set to battle in FCIAC softball tournament

The Westhill Vikings are at the front of the pack as eight softball teams get set for the FCIAC softball playoffs on Friday.

The Ridgefield Tigers punched the final ticket into the tournament with a walk-off victory on Wednesday, as Sabrina Grizzaffi ripped a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 win over the Warde Mustangs.

The other seven teams had clinched their bids prior to today’s games, but seven of the eight playoff teams head into the tournaments off of victories in their season finales.

Here’s the tournament schedule:

FCIAC Quarterfinals – Friday, May 19

No. 7 Ridgefield (10-6) at No. 2 Darien (14-2), 2 p.m.

No. 8 Norwalk (10-6) at No. 1 Westhill (15-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe (10-6) at No. 3 Stamford (14-2), 4 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph (11-5) at No. 4 Trumbull (13-3), 4 p.m.

Any schedule changes will be posted here as soon as they are available.

Monday, May 22

Semifinals at Sacred Heart University, 3 and 5 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

Final at at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.

Westhill had locked up the No. 1 seed earlier this week, while Darien and Stamford tied for second with 14-2 league records. Darien is seeded second and Stamford third based on Darien’s win over the Knights during the regular season.

Trumbull finished with a 13-3 league record and took the No. 4 seed, as well as the final quarterfinal home game. The Eagles will host cross-town rival St. Joseph, which finished No. 5 with an 11-5 record.

The Ludlowe Falcons, Ridgefield Tigers and Norwalk Bears all finished 10-6 in a three-way tie for sixth place. Head-to-head results could not break the tie, so the quality wins criteria was used, with Ludlowe taking the No. 6 seed based on its win over second-place Darien.

Ridgefield defeated Norwalk on May 12, so the Tigers take the No. 7 seed, with Norwalk finishing at No. 8.