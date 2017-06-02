FCIAC
FCIAC teams with Mission, The Adventure Project and CT Challenge in the fight against cancer

Posted by FCIAC on June 2, 2017

The FCIAC is partnering with Mission, the Adventure Project and the CT Challenge to help spread the word about what they do to help young cancer fighters in our area.

The Mission Training Center, located in Southport, offers these young people training in the areas of exercise, nutrition and mind body health in neutralizing many of the after affects of cancer treatment.

There are quite a few current or former FCIAC athletes being trained at the center today.  

• Click here for an article and video about Fairfield-Warde senior Giacomo Brancato and his work at the Mission Training Center

We will also be looking as a league to help recruit riders and volunteers from our FCIAC athletic teams for the CT Challenge Bike Ride at the the end of July.

• For more information visit bike.ctchallenge.org, by clicking here

For more information on how you can help, please contact Pamela Day at the Mission Center at pam@ctchallenge.org.

Giacomo Brancato trains with retured Pittsburgh Steeler All-Star Troy Polamalu at the Mission Training Center in Southport.

