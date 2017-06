The 22nd annual FCIAC Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 19, at the E. Gaynor Brennan Golf Course in Stamford.

Registration is $150 per person and the deadline for entry is June 9. The registration fee includes lunch at noon, and dinner in the evening.

The 18 hole tournament will begin with a shot gun start at 1 p.m.

