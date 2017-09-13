HAN Live: Wilton vs. New Canaan field hockey, 4:30, Wed.

Two traditional FCIAC field hockey powers will square off on Wednesday as the Wilton Warriors face the New Canaan Rams at New Canaan’s Dunning Field and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.

Pregame coverage starts at 4 p.m. with the game slated for 4:30. The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. It will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Wilton Warriors are the defending FCIAC champions, but began the season on the losing side of the ledger, falling to the Ludlowe Falcons, 2-1, on Saturday in Fairfield.

New Canaan, meanwhile, is the two-time CIAC Class M champion and opened the 2017 campaign by clobbering the St. Joseph Cadets 8-1 on Saturday. Seven Rams found the back of the cage for goals.

Both teams have new coaches this season. Wilton is led by co-head coaches Liz Pisko and Toniann Cortina, while Kelly Marks is the new head coach of the New Canaan Rams.

Here are a couple of story links about the teams…

Wednesday’s game will feature HAN’s Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman on the call.

The Wilton vs. New Canaan contest will be available on after its conclusion by clicking here.