2017 FCIAC Cross Country Championships Information and History

Wednesday, Oct. 18, Waveny Park, New Canaan

• Click here for a course map •

Schedule of Races

Girls Freshman (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.

Boys Freshman (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Varsity (4K), 2:50 p.m.

Boys Varsity (5K), 3:20 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 3:50 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 4:20 p.m.

Awards Ceremony at Waveny Pool, 5 p.m.

Spectator Parking – Waveny Pool lot and designated lots in the park.

The cost for spectator parking is $5

Teams may enter up to eight runners in the girls and boys varsity races and the top seven will count towards the team score.

The junior varsity and freshman races are non-scoring events, but individual medals will be given to the 10 team finishers in the JV races, and the winners of the freshman races.

FCIAC Cross Country Championship History

• Click here for the 2016 boys championship results

• Click here for the 2016 girls championship results

• Click here for the boys champions since 1967

• Click here for the girls champions since 1978

Champions from last five years

2016 – Ridgefield girls and Staples boys

2015 – Ridgefield girls and Danbury boys

2014 – Staples girls and Danbury boys

2013 – Ridgefield girls and Ridgefield boys

2012 – Ridgefield girls and Danbury boys

Most Team Titles – Boys

Danbury – 21

Staples – 11 *Defending Champion

New Canaan – 5

Ridgefield – 5

Greenwich – 3

Darien -1

Stamford – 1

Warde -1

Trumbull – 1

Ludlowe – 1

Most Team Titles – Girls

Ridgefield – 13 *Defending Champion

Wilton – 9

Fairfield – 4

Greenwich – 3

Staples – 3

Ludlowe – 2

Darien – 2

New Canaan – 2

Westhill – 1

Warde – 1