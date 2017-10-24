FCIAC Girls Soccer: Playoff race on hold as several games postponed

The final playoff picture for the FCIAC girls soccer tournament will have to wait one more day as several games have been postponed to Wednesday due to today’s forecasted thunderstorms.

Below is the updated schedule for the next three days.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Note: These games are still listed as on as scheduled on the CIAC site.

Brien McMahon at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Darien at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Stamford at Trinity Catholic, 4 p.m.

Staples at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Ludlowe at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Warde, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

New Canaan at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Seven of the eight seeds have been determined, and the result of the game between Ludlowe and Wilton will account for the final playoff teams. Wilton is in with a win or a tie, while Ludlowe can only qualify with a win.

As it stands Staples, Ridgefield and St. Joseph are tied for first place with 36 points apiece, two ahead of the Warde Mustangs. All of those teams are involved in head-to-head contests on Wednesday, with Warde hosting Ridgefield and St. Joseph hosting Staples.

Staples can clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over St. Joseph. The Wreckers beat Ridgefield earlier this month and own that head-to-head tiebreaker.

Ridgefield will be the No. 1 seed with a win combined with a Staples loss or tie, while St. Joseph will be the No. 1 seed with a win and a Ridgefield loss or tie.

Warde is currently No. 4 and would move up, and also clinch a quarterfinal home game, with a victory.

Darien is No. 5, one point behind Warde, and can move into the top four with a win over Norwalk and a loss or tie by Warde.

Given how close the top five are, there are numerous tiebreaker scenarios which could impact the final standings.

The Trumbull Eagles and Brien McMahon Senators have clinched playoff bids and will be the sixth and seventh seeds. Trumbull is currently one point ahead of the Senators, so can take the No. 6 spot with a win at Danbury. If the Eagles lose or tie, McMahon could move up with a victory over Central. Otherwise, the Senators are No. 7.

The FCIAC quarterfinals will be held on Friday and Saturday, with game times to be determined by the schools involved.