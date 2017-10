FCIAC Girls Soccer and Field Hockey Scoreboard & Scehdule

FCIAC Girls Soccer Quarterfinals

Staples 2, Wilton 0 (final)

Wilton 0-0 0

Staples 0-2 2

St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 1 (final)

Brien McMahon 0-1 1

St. Joseph 2-0 2

Ridgefield 1, Darien 0 (final)

Darien 0-0 0

Ridgefield 0-1 1

Ridgefield Scoring: Caitlin Slaminko 1 goal, Faith Arnold 1 assist (74th minute)

Trumbull 0, Warde 0 (2nd half)

Semifinals at Wilton, Kristine Lilly Field, 5 and 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30

No. 4 Ridgefield (12-2-3) vs. No. 1 Staples (13-3-1)

Trumbull/Warde winner vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (12-1-4)

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time

FCIAC Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0 (final)

Ridgefield 0-0 0

Greenwich 1-1 2

Darien 2, Ludlowe 1 (final)

Ludlowe 1-0 1

Darien 2-0 2

Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal; Kiki Tropsa 1 goal; Kendall Wisinksi 1 assist

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 1 goal

Wilton 4, Staples 3 (2 OT)

Wilton 0-3-0-1 4

Staples 0-3-0-0 3

Wilton wins on penalty stroke by Emma Rothkopf

New Canaan at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30

No. 5 Wilton (12-3-o-0) vs. No. 1 Greenwich (14-1-0-0), 6 p.m.

New Canaan/Norwalk winner vs. No. 3 Darien (13-2-0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has the choice of game time