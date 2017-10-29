The FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals by the numbers: Playoffs tip off Monday

The FCIAC volleyball tournament gets underway with the quarterfinal round on Monday, and remarkably, five of the eight teams in the playoffs have never won a conference championship.

Since 1974, the FCIAC has crowned 44 champions. The math isn’t off there, as co-champions were crowned in the first year and again in 2012, when Hurricane Sandy hit the region and the tournament was abbreviated.

The Darien Blue Wave has dominated the tournament, with 22 titles since 1984. In this year’s field, the leader is Staples with four, although the Wreckers haven’t won since 1992.

The most recent champion among this year’s playoff teams is, of course, Stamford, which won last year and then went on and claimed the Class LL title as well. The Knights are seeded seventh this year.

The only other playoff team with an FCIAC championship is Greenwich, which topped Staples in the 2013 final.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

No. 8 New Canaan at No. 1 St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at St. Joseph, Oct. 23: St. Joseph 3, New Canaan 0

New Canaan Rams

Overall Record: 12-8

FCIAC Record: 9-7

October: 7-4

Last two weeks: 2-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 0-7

Sets won: 42

Sets Lost: 31

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

St. Joseph Cadets

Overall Record: 19-1

FCIAC Record: 16-0

October: 10-0

Last two weeks: 6-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 7-0

Sets won: 59

Sets Lost: 12

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

No. 7 Stamford at No. 2 Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Stamford, Oct. 4: Greenwich 3, Stamford 2

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 12-8

FCIAC Record: 9-7

October: 7-5

Last two weeks: 5-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

Sets won: 48

Sets Lost: 31

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 2016)

Greenwich Cardinals

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 14-2

October: 12-0

Last two weeks: 6-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-2

Sets won: 50

Sets Lost: 14

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 2013)

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Ridgefield, Oct. 18: Ridgefield 3, Staples 2

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 12-7

FCIAC Record: 10-6

October: 7-4

Last two weeks: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

Sets won: 44

Sets Lost: 29

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 4 (last won in 1992)

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 15-2

FCIAC Record: 14-2

October: 9-2

Last two weeks: 5-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-2

Sets won: 45

Sets Lost: 10

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

No. 5 Danbury at No. 4 Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Trumbull, Oct. 27: Trumbull 3, Danbury 0

Danbury Hatters

Overall Record: 15-5

FCIAC Record: 11-5

October: 8-4

Last two weeks: 4-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-5

Sets won: 48

Sets Lost: 18

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 13-5

FCIAC Record: 11-5

October: 8-3

Last two weeks: 5-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-3

Sets won: 45

Sets Lost: 26

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 0