FCIAC soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournament schedule and box scores

It’ll be an action-packed Monday, as 14 FCIAC teams will battle in seven tournament games as we move to closer to crowning champions in soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

Last night’s storm has caused school closures today and the FCIAC tournament schedule has been adjusted. Click here for details.

Ludlowe High School in Fairfield will host the boys soccer semifinals, with a doublheader starting at 5 p.m.

The girls soccer semifinals had also been scheduled to get underway today, but with Ridgefield schools closed, the games have been postponed to Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Over in Norwalk, the FCIAC field hockey semifinals will start at 6 p.m., at Brien McMahon High School.

Getting underway is the girls volleyball tournament, with three quarterfinal games played at the home courts of three of the top four seeds. The Ridgefield at Staples quarterfinal has been postponed to Tuesday at a time to be determined.

Here’s the rundown of today’s contests. Scroll down for box scores from the boys and girls soccer, and field hockey quarterfinals from Thursday and Friday.

FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinals at Ludlowe HS, Taft Field

No. 5 Trumbull (11-4-2) vs. No. 8 Danbury (8-4-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich (12-4-1) vs. No. 6 Norwalk (10-5-2), 7 p.m.

FCIAC Girls Soccer Semifinals at Wilton HS, Kristine Lilly Field – Games Postponed to Wednesday, Nov. 1

No. 4 Ridgefield (12-2-3) vs. No. 1 Staples (13-3-1), ppd

No. 3 Warde (13-3-1) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (12-1-4), ppd

FCIAC Field Hockey Semifinals at Brien McMahon, Jack Casagrande Field

No. 5 Wilton (12-3-0-0) vs. No. 1 Greenwich (14-1-0-0), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Norwalk (13-2-0-0) vs. No. 3 Darien (13-2-0-0), 7:30 p.m.

FCIAC Volleyball Quarterfinals at higher seeds

No. 8 New Canaan (9-7) at No. 1 St. Joseph (16-0), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Stamford (9-7) at No. 2 Greenwich (14-2), 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Danbury (11-5) at No. 4 Trumbull (11-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Staples (10-6) at No. 3 Ridgefield (14-2), – Game postponed to Tues., Oct. 31, Time TBA

FCIAC Tournament Scores, Oct. 26-27

Boys Soccer Quarterfinals – Thursday, Oct. 26

Greenwich 2, Staples 0

Staples 0-0 0

Greenwich 2-0 2

Greenwich Scoring: Adam Juszczyk 1 goal, Federico Irigoyen 1 assist (8th minute); Fermin Mendive 1 goal (15th minute)

Goalies

S – Ry Cohen 10 saves

G – James Johnson 5 saves

Norwalk 1, Stamford 0

Norwalk 0-1 1

Stamford 0-0 0

Norwalk Scoring: Sebastian Echeverri 1 goal; Matthew Hernandez 1 assist (43rd minute)

Goalies

N – Cole Judkins and Gianluca Trofa

S – Alex Grabar 8 saves

Danbury 1, Ridgefield 0 (OT)

Danbury 0-0-1-0 1

Ridgefield 0-0-0-0 0

Danbury Scoring: Felipe Alves 1 goal; Alex Pane 1 assist (86th minute)

Goalies

D – David Mollenthiel 12 saves

R- Ray Dearth 11 saves

Trumbull 1, Ludlowe 0

Trumbull 0-1 1

Ludlowe 0-0 0

Trumbull Scoring: Nicholas Moussavian 1 goal (PK, 73rd minute)

Goalies

T – Andrew Menjivar 4 saves

L – Cam Pelle 6 saves

Girls Soccer Quarterfinals – Friday, Oct. 27

Staples 2, Wilton 0

Wilton 0-0 0

Staples 0-2 2

Staples Scoring: Julia Lombardo 1 goal (42nd minute); Ashley Wright 1 goal, Reese Sutter 1 assist (45th minute)

Goalies

W – Taylor Floyd 11 saves

S – Anna Sivinski 2 saves

Ridgefield 1, Darien 0

Darien 0-0 0

Ridgefield 0-1 1

Ridgefield Scoring: Caitlin Slaminko 1 goal, Faith Arnold 1 assist (74th minute)

Goalies

D – Christine Fiore 9 saves

R – Lauren Castle 6 saves

St. Joseph 2, Brien McMahon 1

Brien McMahon 0-1 1

St. Joseph 2-0 2

Brien McMahon Scoring: Olivia Leone 1 goal

St. Joseph Scoring: Hailey Vechiarelli 1 goal; Alexis Mason 1 goal; Maddie Fried 1 assist

Goalies

BM – Tatiana Artis 6 saves

SJ – Veronica O’Rourke 8 saves

Warde 2, Trumbull 0

Trumbull 0-0 0

Warde 0-2 2

Warde Scoring: Janette Debek 1 goal, Avery Oracheff 1 assist (56th minute); Kaitlyn Walsh 1 goal, Amanda Motkin 1 assist (57th minute)

Goalies

T – Avery Rice 5 saves, Maryna Barone 2 saves

W – Caleigh Walklet 5 saves

Field Hockey Quarterfinals – Friday, Oct. 27

Greenwich 2, Ridgefield 0

Ridgefield 0-0 0

Greenwich 1-1 2

Greenwich Scoring: Maggie O’Gorman 1 goal; Samantha Chabot 1 goal; Paige Finneran 1 assist

Goalies

R – Ellie Kaiser 6 saves

G – Emily Gunzburg 6 saves

Darien 2, Ludlowe 1

Ludlowe 1-0 1

Darien 2-0 2

Darien Scoring: Katie Elders 1 goal; Kiki Tropsa 1 goal; Bridget Mahoney 1 assist; Kendall Wisinksi 1 assist

Ludlowe Scoring: Lauren Beccaria 1 goal

Goalies

L – Allison Wales 11 saves

D – Erica Blaze 6 saves

Wilton 4, Staples 3 (2 OT)

Wilton 0-3-0-1 4

Staples 0-3-0-0 3

Wilton wins on penalty stroke by Emma Rothkopf

Wilton Scoring: Emma Rothkopf 2 goals; Olivia Hahn 1 goal, 1 assist; Jess Hendry 1 goal; Emma Rosen 1 assist

Staples Scoring: Meghan Johnson goal; Alexa Moro 1 goal; Liv Ekholdt 1 goal

Goalies

W – Megan Kaeyer 7 saves

S – Bridget Mulloy 1 save

Norwalk 3, New Canaan 0

New Canaan 0-0 0

Norwalk 0-3 3

Norwalk Scoring: Tessa Albrecht 1 goal, 2 assists; Jacqueline Mirabile 1 goal; Frances Mirabile 1 goal

Goalies

NC – Emily Gaeta 8 saves

N – Jessica Montiero 1 save