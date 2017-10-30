Updated schedule for FCIAC soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournaments

Due to school closures in the wake of last night’s storm, the schedule for the FCIAC tournaments has been adjusted. The following is the update for the boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball tournaments
Girls Soccer
Today’s semifinals have been postponed to Wednesday in Wilton, with the same times for the games
The girls soccer final will now be 7 p.m., Friday at Ludlowe HS
Boys Soccer
Today’s semifinals games will take place as scheduled, as all schools involved are in session
The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Norwalk HS
Field Hockey
Today’s semifinal games will take place as scheduled at Brien McMahon HS. Three of the four schools are in session, and Wilton’s team is allowed to travel for its game
The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Brien McMahon HS
Girls Volleyball
The Staples at Ridgefield quarterfinal game is postponed to Tuesday at a time TBD
The other three quarterfinal games scheduled for today are on as planned
The semifinals have been rescheduled for Thursday at Ludlowe HS
The final will remain as scheduled at 3 p.m., Saturday Ludlowe HS