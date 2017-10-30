Updated schedule for FCIAC soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournaments

Due to school closures in the wake of last night’s storm, the schedule for the FCIAC tournaments has been adjusted. The following is the update for the boys and girls soccer, field hockey and girls volleyball tournaments

Girls Soccer

Today’s semifinals have been postponed to Wednesday in Wilton, with the same times for the games

The girls soccer final will now be 7 p.m., Friday at Ludlowe HS

Boys Soccer

Today’s semifinals games will take place as scheduled, as all schools involved are in session

The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Norwalk HS

Field Hockey

Today’s semifinal games will take place as scheduled at Brien McMahon HS. Three of the four schools are in session, and Wilton’s team is allowed to travel for its game

The final will remain as scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, at Brien McMahon HS

Girls Volleyball

The Staples at Ridgefield quarterfinal game is postponed to Tuesday at a time TBD

The other three quarterfinal games scheduled for today are on as planned

The semifinals have been rescheduled for Thursday at Ludlowe HS

The final will remain as scheduled at 3 p.m., Saturday Ludlowe HS