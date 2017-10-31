Staples-Ridgefield volleyball quarterfinals postponed to Wednesday

With Ridgefield schools closed for a second day due to power outages in town, the FCIAC volleyball quarterfinal between the Staples Wreckers and Ridgefield Tigers has been postponed again.

The game is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Wednesday at Ridgefield High School. Staples is the No. 6 seed and Ridgefield is the No. 3 seed.

The winner of the game will face No. 2 Greenwich in the semifinals at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School.

The final will be played at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at Ludlowe.

The other three FCIAC quarterfinals were played on Monday. No. 1 St. Joseph defeated No. 8 New Canaan 3-0; No. 2 Greenwich defeated No. 7 Stamford 3-0; and No. 5 Danbury defeated No. 4 Trumbull 3-1.

Here’s the updated volleyball tournament schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Quarterfinals

No. 6 Staples at No. 3 Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – Semifinals at Fairfield-Ludlowe

No. 5 Danbury vs. No. 1 St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Greenwich vs. Ridgefield/Staples winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Final at Fairfield-Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.