Greenwich shuts out St. Joseph for FCIAC volleyball championship

In two previous meetings with the St. Joseph Cadets, the Greenwich volleyball team was shut out 3-0. The Cardinals apparently saved their best for last.

In a dominating performance, Greenwich knocked off the top-seeded Cadets 25-20, 25-15, 25-18, to capture the 2017 FCIAC volleyball championship Saturday at Fairfield-Ludlowe High School.

It’s Greenwich’s second FCIAC volleyball title in program history — they also won in 2013 — and was extremely satisfying for the Cardinals, who played home games at Eastern Middle School due to renovations at the GHS gymnasium.

“We wanted to write our story here,” Greenwich head coach Steve Lapham told Bill Bloxsom of the Trumbull Times. “I’m thrilled for the girls. They haven’t had a home gym and had to bus to the middle school to practice. We were serving well and kept the ball in play.”



Senior outside hitter Maggy Egan was the biggest star in a match filled with big games from the Cardinals. She racked up 21 kills and seven aces and claimed MVP honors.

Setter Nicole Woods had 45 assists; Tara Ford had 19 kills; and Adnerys DeJesus had 26 digs.

Greenwich, which improved to 18-4, ended St. Joseph’s 20-game win streak, as the Cadets fell to 21-2. For St. Joe’s Kaitlin Capobianco had 23 digs; Bridget Fatse and Christina Crocco had eight kills apiece; and Jenna Koonitsky had seven kills.

“They came to play today,” St. Joseph head coach Jeff Babineau told the Trumbull Times. “We were on our heels all match. They were the better team today. I’m sad (for the Cadet players), but we have states starting next week.”

