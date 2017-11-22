FCIAC
FCIAC soccer captains raise funds for Yale in honor of Laci Lewis

Posted by FCIAC on November 22, 2017 in News, Soccer News, Tournaments ·

This past July, a fellow FCIAC soccer player and current freshman on the St Joseph’s team, Laci Lewis, went into sudden cardiac arrest while at a soccer practice at the CFC Arena in Hamden.

Her Connecticut Football Club coach, Dave Clarke, immediately started CPR and kept doing compressions until the EMTs arrived.

Laci was taken to Yale where she was put in a medically-induced coma. Laci miraculously came out of the coma and, after much testing, Yale found a previously undetected birth defect that was fixed with open heart surgery in late August.

Laci looks forward to returning to the field soon.

Yale Cardiology credits Dave Clarke with saving Laci’s life by performing immediate CPR.

To honor Laci and raise CPR awareness, Emily DeNunzio, a senior from Darien High School and a fellow Connecticut Football Club player, enlisted other FCIAC girls soccer captains to sell LACISTRONG CPR SAVES LIVES Bracelets, with the money going towards the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Cardiology Fund.

The FCIAC’s captains attended the conference championship game and presented the $6,353 they raised to the Lewis Family and Yale.

Captains attending:

Brian McMahon Captains – Emma Hargrove, Olivia Leone and Marysia Slowik

Darien Captains – Emily DeNunzio, Charlotte Harmon and Katie Ramsay

Ludlowe Captains – Kaleigh Brown, Natalie Kelchner, Meredith Reynolds and Bridget Walsh

New Canaan Captain – Julia Ozimek

Norwalk Captains – Caila DeGrandi, Kelly Halloran, and Jenna Smeriglio

Ridgefield Captains – Emma Jacobson and Erika Linke

St. Joseph’s Captains – Tory Bike and Jessica Mazo

Staples Captains – Anne Amacker, Sally McGee, Olivia Ronca and Anna Sivinski

Trinity Catholic Captain – Keri Gallagher

Trumbull Captains – Meghan Ahearn, Brady-Ayn Lynch, Kristen Pagliaro and Eva Solano

Warde Captains – Teresa Andres, Katie Rigione and Lauren Tangney

Not present at the final but also contributing were the Danbury, Greenwich and Westhill Girls Soccer Teams.

Emily DeNunzio from Darien High School, on behalf of all the FCIAC’s girls soccer teams, presents a check in the amount of $6,353 to the Lewis Family and Marlene Procino from Yale.

