HAN Live: New Canaan vs. Darien football, 10 a.m., Thanksgiving

The undefeated Darien Blue Wave and the New Canaan Rams will add another chapter to their football rivalry when they clash on Thanksgiving day at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.
The game will be broadcast live, starting with a special pre-show at 10 a.m., followed by kickoff at 10:30. The game can be seen on the FCIAC.net home page, and on HAN.network, NCAdvertiser.com and DarienTimes.com, as well on Frontier Communications channels 600/1600.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
The game will also be available on demand after its completion by clicking here.
The rivalry is 89 years old and New Canaan holds the advantage historically with a record of 50-38-2. The game was moved to Thanksgiving day back in 1994 and dubbed the “Turkey Bowl,” and the Rams also hold the edge in the holiday series at 13-9-1.
Darien, however, holds the advantage recently with with five straight Turkey Bowl victories, including last year’s 37-34 overtime win at Dunning Field. In that contest, New Canaan rallied from a 34-10 deficit in the second half to force overtime, with a 24-yard field goal by Riley Stewart and a game-ending interception by Finlay Collins.
Both teams have added incentive this season.
The Blue Wave, which is riding a 34-game winning streak, is 9-0, but has not clinched a home game for the CIAC Class LL playoffs which begin on Tuesday, Nov. 28. A win over New Canaan would lock up home field advantage for two rounds of the tournament.
New Canaan is 7-2 and is facing a win-or-go-home scenario for the state playoffs. A victory would give the Rams a Class L berth as either the No. 7 or 8 seed, while a loss would likely knock them from the picture. The Rams have won four consecutive state championships and have qualified for the playoffs in every year since 2005.