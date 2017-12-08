HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: Darien Blue Wave

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s first day, Monday, Dec. 4, featured visits with the Norwalk Bears and Darien Blue Wave.

The second stop on the fall tour was Darien High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Blue Wave captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Squash captains Dillion O’Shea and Charlie Baylis.

Boys swimming and diving captains Owen Stevens, Brendan Ross, Connor Henry, Alex Dehmel, Kevin Grune and Chris Zhans.

Girls squash captains Sophia Cortellesi and Alexa Cornacchia.

Girls ice hockey captains Kiki Tropsa, Corinne Bevill, Elise Maro and Sally Cassidy.

Girls basketball captains Chrissie Fiore, Katie Ramsey and Hailey King.

Wrestling captain John Harron.

Girls indoor track and field captains Erica Blaze, Kimmy Olvany, Abigail Gragin and Kerry Blatney.

Boys indoor track and field captains Kenneth Klarer, Kayin Chisolm and Henry Vossler.

Gymnastics captains Lilly Fairleigh, Sofia Fea and Nicole Carlo.

Skiing captains Devin Hart, Sammie Berry, Jack Lowitz and Alex Barlow.

Boys ice hockey captains Connor McCarthy, Will Dickson and Hunter Hazelton.