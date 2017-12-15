FCIAC
HAN’s 2017-18 FCIAC Winter Previews: New Canaan Rams

Posted by Dave Stewart on December 15, 2017 in Basketball News, FCIAC, Ice Hockey News, News, Swimming News, Track & Field News, Volleyball News, Wrestling News ·

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the 2017-18 winter season.

The tour’s fourth day, Thursday, Dec. 7, featured visits with the Wilton Warriors and the New Canaan Rams

The eighth stop on the winter tour was New Canaan High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Rams’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.

Girls ice hockey captains Brooke Deane, Zoe Jones and Gianna Bruno.

Boys ice hockey captains Chase Glover, Quinn McMahon and Gunnar Granito.

Girls basketball captains Karlie Bucci and Leigh Charlton.

Girls indoor track and field captains Amelia Boyd, Kaitlin Kearns, Julia Ozimek and Nicole LaBadie.

Wrestling captains Luigi DeRubeis, Harrison Kazlauskas, Christian Sibbett and Nate Sibbett.

Boys basketball captains Alex Galvan and Jake Sloane.

Boys swimming and diving captain David Kelly.

Boys indoor track and field captains Sean Knight, Alex Urbahn and Max Koschnitzke.

