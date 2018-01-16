HAN Live: Greenwich at Ridgefield girls basketball, 7 p.m., Tuesday

FCIAC girls basketball returns to the HAN Network as the Greenwich Cardinals travel to Ridgefield High School to take on the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

You can watch the HAN Network’s live pregame show at 6:50 p.m., and the game live at HAN.Network, FCIAC.net or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The Greenwich Cardinals enter Tuesday’s contest with a 3-4 overall record and a 2-4 conference record. As the Cardinals season approaches the halfway point, they currently sit 11th in the playoff hunt and are one of many teams fighting for that eighth and final spot.

Greenwich head coach Chrys Hernandez will rely on senior guard Kim Kockenmeister, who has started the year red hot as she continues to excel on both ends of the floor.

Along with Kockenmeister, senior guard and forward Tess Lamhaouar, and junior forward Taylor Stamos have contributed nicely on the offense, but it’s their defense that has stood out. Greenwich is coming off two tough losses and will look to rebound in the Tigers’ Den.

The Ridgefield Tigers come into Tuesday’s game on a three-game winning streak, with victories over Danbury, 54-38 on the road, and at home against Trinity Catholic, 56-37, and Fairfield Ludlowe, 49-26. The Tigers currently have a 6-3 overall record and are 4-2 in the conference as they sit in a tie with Stamford in fifth.

Tom DiMarzo is in his third season as Ridgefield’s head coach and has been a part of the Ridgefield basketball program since 2006

In his first season at the helm, DiMarzo brought an FCIAC championship back to Ridgefield High School and looks to do the same this year. DiMarzo will rely on senior captain Caroline Curnal, who has been a driving force for the varsity program as she enters her final season. Curnal led the way for the Tigers in the win over Ludlo