HAN on Demand: Wilton at Warde boys basketball

The Wilton vs. Warde boys basketball game from Thurs., Jan. 18, is available on demand by clicking here.

Original Post

Match-up: Wilton Warriors at Fairfield-Warde Mustangs

Time: 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18

Wilton Warriors

Records: 6-2 overall, 4-1 FCIAC

Current Streak: 3 wins

Last Game: Defeated St. Joseph 76-46 on Tuesday

Warde Mustangs

Records: 6-2 overall, 5-0 FCIAC

Current Streak: 5 wins

Last Game: Defeated Westhill 72-52 on Tuesday.

Two FCIAC teams playing great, mid-season basketball face-off on the HAN Network when the Wilton Warriors travel to Fairfield Warde to take on the Mustangs on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

The game will be carried live on the HAN Network starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m. You can watch on HAN.Network, FCIAC.net or on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.

The Mustangs play their second home game in a row coming off Tuesday night’s win over Westhill, 72-52. Warde is on a five-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since an 87-86 overtime heartbreaker to Fairfield Prep Dec. 27. Warde is sitting at 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the FCIAC.

The Mustangs are led by senior captain Sean Conway, who leads the conference in scoring with 32 points per game and is coming off a quadruple-double last week. In a 74-58 win against Staples, Conway put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 11 steals.

Warde head coach Ryan Swaller has done a terrific job retooling this team after losing talent from the program from just a year ago.

Wilton enters Thursday’s contest with a 6-2 overall record and a 4-1 conference record. The Warriors are coming off a 76-46 victory over St. Joseph Tuesday night, and have won six of its last seven games.

The last time the HAN Network saw the Warriors on the basketball court was the sensational FCIAC boys basketball final last season, when Wilton fell to rival Ridgefield in a double overtime thriller, 68-64, that is still being talked about to this day.

This season, head coach Joel Geriak is ready to use the loss as motivation and has restocked an already loaded lineup.

Key returning players are Kyle Shifrin, Robbie Hermann, Kyle Phillips, Nick Kronenberg and Kyle Mataalah. Senior guard Scott Cunningham has made a name for himself early on this season as a top player in the conference and coach Geriak praises him for his hard work during the offseason. The game also marks the return to Warde of Antonio Brancato, who transferred to Wilton after last season.