The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals by the numbers; Playoffs tip Saturday

The FCIAC girls basketball tournament will kick off on Saturday with a pair of quarterfinal doubleheaders at Norwalk and Wilton High Schools

The HAN Network will carry the two games from Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House, including No. 6 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Warde at noon, and No. 7 Staples vs. No. 2 Wilton at 2 p.m.

Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.

• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here •

Quarterfinal Games at Norwalk HS

No. 5 Stamford (14-6) vs. No. 4 Norwalk (17-3), noon

Regular Season Meeting at Norwalk, Feb. 9: Norwalk 56, Stamford 33

Stamford Black Knights

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 3-2

Last four weeks: 6-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2016)

Norwalk Bears

Overall Record: 17-3

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Lost 2

February: 3-2

Last four weeks: 6-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-3 (played Darien twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 7 (last won in 2001)

No. 8 Darien (11-9) vs. No. 1 Trumbull (19-1), 2 p.m.

Regular Season Meeting at Darien, Jan. 3: Trumbull 49, Darien 41

Darien Blue Wave

Overall Record: 11-9

FCIAC Record: 9-7

Current Streak: Won 5

February: 5-1

Last four weeks: 6-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6 (played Norwalk twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 1986)

Trumbull Eagles

Overall Record: 19-1

FCIAC Record: 15-1

Current Streak: Won 7

February: 4-0

Last four weeks: 7-0

Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2017)

Quarterfinal Games at Wilton HS

No. 6 Ridgefield (14-6) vs. No. 3 Warde (16-4), noon

HAN Network Game – Click here for details

Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Dec. 18: Warde 47, Ridgefield 27

Ridgefield Tigers

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 12-4

Current Streak: Won 4

February: 4-1

Last four weeks: 5-3

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2015)

Warde Mustangs

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 2

February: 4-1

Last four weeks: 7-2

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-4 (played Staples twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2009)

No. 7 Staples (14-6) vs. No. 2 Wilton (16-4), 2 p.m.

HAN Network Game – Click here for details

Regular Season Meeting at Wilton, Jan. 9: Staples 51, Wilton 34

Staples Wreckers

Overall Record: 14-6

FCIAC Record: 11-5

Current Streak: Won 1

February: 1-3

Last four weeks: 4-4

Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-5 (played Warde twice)

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 4 (last won in 1995)

Wilton Warriors

Overall Record: 16-4

FCIAC Record: 13-3

Current Streak: Won 3

February: 4-1

Last four weeks: 9-1

Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3

FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 1989)