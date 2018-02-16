The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals by the numbers; Playoffs tip Saturday

The FCIAC girls basketball tournament will kick off on Saturday with a pair of quarterfinal doubleheaders at Norwalk and Wilton High Schools
The HAN Network will carry the two games from Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House, including No. 6 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 Warde at noon, and No. 7 Staples vs. No. 2 Wilton at 2 p.m.
Here’s a look at some stats on the eight playoff teams, as well as how they fared this season against their quarterfinal opponents.
• To see an archive of the FCIAC’s champions and runners-up, click here •
Quarterfinal Games at Norwalk HS
No. 5 Stamford (14-6) vs. No. 4 Norwalk (17-3), noon
Regular Season Meeting at Norwalk, Feb. 9: Norwalk 56, Stamford 33
Stamford Black Knights
Overall Record: 14-6
FCIAC Record: 12-4
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 3-2
Last four weeks: 6-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2016)
Norwalk Bears
Overall Record: 17-3
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Lost 2
February: 3-2
Last four weeks: 6-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 5-3 (played Darien twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 7 (last won in 2001)
No. 8 Darien (11-9) vs. No. 1 Trumbull (19-1), 2 p.m.
Regular Season Meeting at Darien, Jan. 3: Trumbull 49, Darien 41
Darien Blue Wave
Overall Record: 11-9
FCIAC Record: 9-7
Current Streak: Won 5
February: 5-1
Last four weeks: 6-3
Vs. Playoff Teams: 2-6 (played Norwalk twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 1986)
Trumbull Eagles
Overall Record: 19-1
FCIAC Record: 15-1
Current Streak: Won 7
February: 4-0
Last four weeks: 7-0
Vs. Playoff Teams: 6-1
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2017)
Quarterfinal Games at Wilton HS
No. 6 Ridgefield (14-6) vs. No. 3 Warde (16-4), noon
HAN Network Game – Click here for details
Regular Season Meeting at Warde, Dec. 18: Warde 47, Ridgefield 27
Ridgefield Tigers
Overall Record: 14-6
FCIAC Record: 12-4
Current Streak: Won 4
February: 4-1
Last four weeks: 5-3
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-4
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2015)
Warde Mustangs
Overall Record: 16-4
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Won 2
February: 4-1
Last four weeks: 7-2
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-4 (played Staples twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 3 (last won in 2009)
No. 7 Staples (14-6) vs. No. 2 Wilton (16-4), 2 p.m.
HAN Network Game – Click here for details
Regular Season Meeting at Wilton, Jan. 9: Staples 51, Wilton 34
Staples Wreckers
Overall Record: 14-6
FCIAC Record: 11-5
Current Streak: Won 1
February: 1-3
Last four weeks: 4-4
Vs. Playoff Teams: 3-5 (played Warde twice)
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 4 (last won in 1995)
Wilton Warriors
Overall Record: 16-4
FCIAC Record: 13-3
Current Streak: Won 3
February: 4-1
Last four weeks: 9-1
Vs. Playoff Teams: 4-3
FCIAC Championships (since 1974): 1 (last won in 1989)