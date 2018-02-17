FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

Danbury Hatters claim second straight FCIAC cheerleading crown

Posted by FCIAC on February 17, 2018 in Cheerleading News, FCIAC, News, Tournaments ·

The Danbury Hatters captured their second consecutive FCIAC cheerleading championship, edging the Fairfield-Ludlowe Falcons by fewer than five points during the annual conference competition on Feb. 3 at Wilton’s Nick Zeoli Field House.

The Hatters, who placed Aryanna DeSilva, Sydnei Brimage, and Lauryn Menzie on the All-FCIAC team, achieved a score of 88.7, while Ludlowe, which placed Kelly Rapaci, Rachel Fox, and Caroline Placey on the All-FCIAC team, was second with an 84.35.

Warde was a close third at 82.35.

“I think they performed the best they have so far this season,” Danbury head coach Joann Tatarzycki told John Nash of the News-Times. “They brought it to the mat. They did what they had to do, skill by skill, and sold it. I think they owned it today.”

• For the scoring from the event, as well as the All-FCIAC teams, click here

• For the full story from GameTimeCT, click here

The 2018 FCIAC Cheerleading Champion Danbury Hatters.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Boys Ice Hockey - Ridgefield 5, Darien 3 Next Post HAN Live: FCIAC Girls Basketball: Warde vs. Ridgefield, noon; Wilton vs. Staples, 2 p.m.
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress