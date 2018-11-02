Darien football holds off Wilton 34-13 and improves to 8-0

During the past few seasons the Darien football team has done a remarkable job of concentrating on the task at hand. That’s not always easy, especially with a showdown against rival New Canaan looming later this month.

Teams such as the Wilton Warriors are ready to take full advantage of any Wave distractions.

Wilton (4-4) gave unbeaten Darien (8-0) all it could handle before the Wave finally turned on the jets in the second half and picked up a 34-13 victory Friday night at Tom Fujitani Field in Wilton.

