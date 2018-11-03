Pyne sets school record for passing yards, leading New Canaan football past Norwalk

New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne had no clue he was nearing history until offensive coordinator Dante Correnty told him during a timeout.

When Pyne hit Wyatt Wilson for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, he launched himself into first place all-time in career passing yards at New Canaan.

Pyne was 97 yards short of Matt Milano’s record of 6,335 yards starting the game and the connection with Wilson pushed him to the top. He also passed second-place Michael Collins (6,323 yards) on the same play.

The scary part is, Pyne is only a junior with an opportunity to run away and hide with the record before it is all said and done.

Pyne threw for 205 yards in the game and two touchdowns as New Canaan defeated Norwalk 34-0 at a rain-swept Dunning Stadium Friday night.

