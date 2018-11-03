Stamford outlasts Bridgeport Central in defensive clash

STAMFORD—At this point in the season a win is a win and the Stamford High football team will take them anyway they can.

Saturday at Boyle Stadium the Black Knights escaped a defensive struggle against Bridgeport Central with a 7-0 victory.

It was Stamford’s second win on the season while Central remains the only team in the FCIAC without a victory.

While neither offense was able to get going, it was the defenses for both teams shining.

“Getting the shutout feels good,” Stamford defensive back Daniel Simms said. “We were getting put in bad situations by our offense but (the defense) executed the whole time. We had a good shutout. We tried to stop the run first because they every time they threw the ball it was basically a 50/50 ball, so, we tried to stop them from running.”

