Staples edges Darien in PKs, advances in Class LL

WESTPORT — The Staples and Darien boys soccer teams have played 180 minutes in two games this season without determining a winner.

In the end, the difference between the FCIAC foes was one penalty kick.

Staples survived by the slimmest of margins and will advance after defeating Darien 5-4 in PKs in the first round of the CIAC Class LL tournament Tuesday at Wakeman Field in Westport. Each team scored once during the second half of regulation and the game ended in a 1-1 tie after 100 minutes.

“I hate to win by PKs and I hate even worse to lose by it,” Staples coach Dan Woog said. “It’s a tough way to go. You feel bad. It’s a team game and it comes down to individuals. I’m focusing on the fact that we had a great comeback, we put pressure on them, forced them to their limits and that’s what I’m really pleased with.”

