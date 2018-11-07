Danbury holds off Westhill, avoids upset in Class LL opener

DANBURY — It went from very comfortable to anything but for the Danbury boys soccer team in a short span during its Class LL opener Tuesday afternoon.

With a two-goal lead gone and overtime on the horizon, the Hatters dug deep to avoid an upset against a FCIAC squad they had little trouble with during the regular season.

Carlos Rodriguez Rivera fired home with 2:05 left, sending Danbury to the second round with a 3-2 win over a strong Vikings squad. The thrilling match had several twists before the senior popped up, received a pass from the wing and scored.

No. 6 Danbury (11-1-5) will host Naugatuck in the second round on Thursday.

Click here for more