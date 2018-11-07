Trumbull sinks Hamden on penalty kicks in Class LL first round

TRUMBULL—The Trumbull boys soccer team likes doing things the hard way.

The Eagles posted quarterfinal and semifinal wins on penalty kicks on their way to the 2018 FCIAC Championship.

And on Tuesday night in the rain, 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime weren’t enough for No. 9 seed Trumbull to vanquish a resolute No. 24 seeded Hamden.

So penalty kicks once more. And the third time was a charm for Trumbull as it beat Hamden, 2-1 (4-2 on PKs) in the opening round of the Class LL Tournament.

