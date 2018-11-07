Greenwich advances in Class LL with win over Shelton

GREENWICH—Greenwich senior Shoki Araki never forgot the mistake he made in the 2016 Class LL quarterfinals which he felt cost his team the game against Shelton.

Araki can now focus on another memory against Shelton in the state tournament.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Araki pounced on a ball misplayed by the Shelton keeper, scoring the first goal of the game.

The Cardinals would tack on another goal late as No. 16 Greenwich defeated No. 17 Shelton in the opening round of the CIAC Class LL boys soccer tournament Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium.

Click here for more

-----