Wilton upsets 3-time defending state champion St. Joseph in PKs

TRUMBULL — Losing on penalty kicks is probably the worst way in all of sports for a team’s season to end. And based on the Wilton High girls soccer team’s post-game celebration after its 1-1 (9-8 PK) victory over St. Joseph Wednesday, it just might be the best way to stay alive.

After Wilton’s Ashley Carbonier scored the tying goal with under 12 minutes remaining in regulation, Wilton and St. Joseph battled through two 10-minute overtimes before going to the 10th round of PKs to decide this Class LL second-round game.

And when Wilton’s freshman goalkeeper Erynn Floyd stopped a kick by the Cadets’ Ashley Collins, the Warriors were on their way to the quarterfinals, denying St. Joseph a chance at a fourth-straight state championship.

“You can train the girls and train the girls but in the end they’ve got to be mentally tough to win on PKs,” Wilton coach Renalto Topali said. “The only thing you can control is you and the ball. It’s all about mental toughness.”

The win lifts the 11th seeded Warriors (12-4-3) into a quarterfinal contest at home Friday at 2 p.m. against No. 19 Simsbury.

