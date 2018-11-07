Ridgefield girls soccer advances to state quarterfinals

For the rest of the Class LL girls soccer field, it’s a worrisome possibility: The defending champs might be getting more dominant with each game.

Powered by three first-half goals, seventh-seed Ridgefield cruised to a 4-0 victory over 10th-seed South Windsor in a second-round state tournament game Wednesday afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

“We kept possession; we scored some really nice goals,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding, whose team will now face conference rival Darien in the quarterfinals on Friday in Ridgefield. “We’re just happy to be moving on to the next round.”

