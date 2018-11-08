Darien’s comeback tops Newtown volleyball in Class LL

NEWTOWN—The Darien High School girls volleyball team had taken their season to the brink.

Here in the second round of the Class LL Tournament, the Blue Wave was in Game 4 staring at five match points for No. 5 seed and host Newtown. The Nighthawks had already beaten Darien twice in the regular season.

But the word surrender isn’t in the Darien volleyball lexicon.

The Blue Wave came back to forge a 24-24 deadlock and eventually take Game 4 by 29-27.

Finally given a chance to exhale, Darien took Game 5 to cap an amazing 25-21, 25-27, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11 road triumph Thursday night.

“It was a nervewracking spot down 24-19. But we’ve learned to let our troubles go and rise to the occasion,” said Darien senior tri-captain Lindsay Bennett.

