STAMFORD — The Westhill girls volleyball team needs three more wins to earn its first state title in almost 40 years.

If the Vikings continue to play like they did in the third set of Thursday’s second-round victory over Hamden, that goal could be well within reach.

Westhill, seeded third in the CIAC Class LL playoffs, finished off Hamden with flair to advance in straight sets and earn a meeting with defending state champion and FCIAC-rival Greenwich on Saturday.

