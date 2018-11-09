Defending champion Greenwich tops Ludlowe in Class LL volleyball second round

FAIRFIELD — Though Greenwich graduated a number of players from last season’s squad, which captured the Class LL girls volleyball championship, a group of athletes on this year’s team experienced the thrill of one of the program’s greatest victories in 2017 and they’re hoping to relive that moment.

After two rounds of action in the state tournament, only eight teams remain, one of which is defending champion Greenwich.

Determined not to go to a nerve-wracking fifth game, 11th-seeded Greenwich came back to beat sixth-seeded Fairfield Ludlowe in the fourth game and advanced to the CIAC Class LL Tournament quarterfinals with a 3-1 road win in the Round of 16 on Thursday. The Cardinals visit third-seeded Westhill in Saturday’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal-round. The Vikings eliminated 19th-seeded Hamden, 3-0, on Thursday.

