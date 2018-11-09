Greenwich upsets top-seeded Xavier in OT, advances to face LL defending champ Glastonbury

MIDDLETOWN — The postseason is not a time for a team to lose its sense of urgency. Yet it happened with Xavier on Thursday and spelled the end to the Falcons’ 17-win soccer season.

After a scoreless regulation, Greenwich broke through on Christopher Cruz’s goal in the 82nd minute to beat the top-seeded Falcons 1-0 in overtime in the CIAC Class LL tournament’s second round at Larry McHugh Field.

“I don’t think the urgency set in until we went down,” Xavier coach Brian Fitzgerald said. “There were glimmers.”

