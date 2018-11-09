Danbury hangs on against Naugatuck, advances to Class LL quarterfinals

DANBURY — It was not pretty but at this point in the season, there are no points for style.

No. 6 Danbury scored eight minutes into the game then held on as No. 11 Naugatuck did all it could to tie the game over the final 20 minutes of play.

In the end, Danbury escaped with a 1-0 win in the CIAC Class LL second-round game. The Hatters will now host No. 19 East Hartford in Saturday’s quarterfinals. East Hartford upset No. 3 Fairfield Prep 3-0 on Thursday afternoon.

It is the third straight trip to the quarterfinals for Danbury.

