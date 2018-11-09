Staples routs Stamford, keeps playoff hopes alive entering Thanksgiving game with Greenwich

WESTPORT — Staples entered Friday eighth in the CIAC Class LL playoff point rankings, slotted for the final postseason berth with two games remaining.

Pounding fellow Class LL school Stamford on Friday night, 37-0, was important and necessary, but the Wreckers know playoff qualification will come down to their regular-season finale on Thanksgiving against Greenwich, which is unbeaten and ranked second in the latest GameTimeCT poll.

Win and Staples gets in. Lose and they’re all but certain to miss the playoffs.

The team’s chant all season long has been to yell “December” on three, and the players are acutely aware of what will be required to get there.

