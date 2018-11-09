Muir tosses five touchdowns as No. 2 Greenwich tops Danbury

DANBURY — Heavy rain threatened to change the approach that Greenwich has brought to every game so far, with its high-flying passing attack possibly taking a back seat to a more conservative ground attack.

That plan went out the window early, though.

Gavin Muir tossed five touchdowns — including two to Lance Large — as the Cardinals downed Danbury 42-3 to improve to 8-0 and wrap up the FCIAC’s West Division. Muir threw for 231 yards while trying to navigate the difficult weather.

“We actually didn’t come in trying to throw the ball,” Cardinals coach John Marinelli said. “My third play on the script was empty and we liked what we saw. We just kept on going with it and it worked for us.”

