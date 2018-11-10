Darien volleyball spikes Glastonbury 3-1 in Class LL quarterfinals

Heading into this year’s CIAC Class LL volleyball tournament, the Darien Blue Wave hadn’t won a state playoff match in three years. Now, the Wave is one of the final four teams still standing.

The Wave kept its bid for a state championship alive with a 3-1 victory over the Glastonbury Tomahawks in the Class LL quarterfinals Saturday at Darien High School. Darien jumped out to the early lead and then rebounded from a third-set loss to nail down a 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 win.

No. 12 Darien (17-7) will now take on No. 1 Southington (21-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Shelton High School.

