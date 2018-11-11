Glastonbury reaches fourth Class LL semifinal in five years, defeating Greenwich

GLASTONBURY—If there is one thing the Glastonbury boys soccer team knows how to do, it is win Class LL quarterfinal games.

The No. 8 Tomahawks scored a fluke goal, were outshot by No. 16 Greenwich but did just enough defensively to hold off the Cardinals, winning 1-0.

Glastonbury advances to the Class LL semifinals where it will face the winner of No. 13 Conard and No. 12 Pomperaug Wednesday at a neutral site.

Glastonbury has reached the LL semifinals four of the last five years, winning four state titles in that span including last season.

