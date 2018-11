DANBURY — East Hartford goalie Julio Argueta probably wanted to crawl into a cave after a miscue led to a goal in his team’s Class LL quarterfinal against Danbury Saturday, a huge moment that threatened to decide the contest.

His teammates provided a reprieve, and he did the rest at the end of a tense matchup between two evenly matched teams.

Argueta’s key stop late in a penalty shootout helped send the No. 19 Hornets to the Class LL semifinals with a 2-1 (5-4 on penalties) win over the Hatters.

