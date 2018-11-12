FCIAC teams set sights on state championships this week

The FCIAC has six teams battling for state soccer, field hockey and volleyball tournaments as the state playoffs enter their final week.

On Monday, the Ridgefield Tigers and Staples Wreckers will be in action on opposite sides of Class LL girls soccer bracket, with an eye on an All-FCIAC final next weekend.

On Tuesday, the Class L field hockey semifinals will feature a rematch of the FCIAC final as the Darien Blue Wave and Staples Wreckers battle at Brien McMahon High School. Staples won the regular-season meeting against Darien 2-1, while the Wave gained revenge with a 2-1 victory in the conference final on Nov. 1

The Class LL volleyball semis will be played on Wednesday, with the Westhill Vikings and Darien Blue Wave playing in opposite semifinals.

Also this week, the CIAC swimming and diving class and Open champions will be crowned.

Monday, Nov. 12

Class LL Girls Soccer Semifinals

No. 7 Ridgefield (19-2-1) vs. No. 19 Simsbury (12-6-1)

at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (16-1-3) vs. No. 1 Glastonbury (17-0-1)

at Naugatuck HS, 6:30 p.m.

• Click here for complete bracket

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Class L Field Hockey Semifinals

Darien (18-2-1-0) vs. Staples (20-1-0-0)

at Brien McMahon HS, Norwalk, 6 p.m.

• Click here for complete bracket

Class L Swimming

At Southern Connecticut State University, 6 p.m.

• Click here for tournament information and results

Wednesday, Nov. 14

Class LL Volleyball Semifinals

Darien (17-7) vs. Southington (21-1)

at Shelton HS, 6 p.m.

Westhill (22-3) vs. Amity (16-5)

at Warde HS, 6 p.m.

• Click here for complete bracket

Class LL Swimming

At Southern Connecticut State University, 6 p.m.

• Click here for tournament information and results

Thursday, Nov. 15

State Open Diving Finals

At Middletown HS, 5:30 p.m.

• Click here for tournament information and results

Saturday, Nov. 17

Class LL Girls Soccer Final, site and time TBA

Class L Field Hockey Final at Wethersfield HS, TBA

Class LL Volleyball Final at East Haven HS, TBA

State Open at Kiphuth Pool, Yale, Noon