Middlebrook lifts Ridgefield past Simsbury, into Class LL girls soccer final

WATERBURY— Ridgefield senior Claire Middlebrook turned her team’s Class LL semifinal against Simsbury into a set piece drill, one that likely could be made into an instructional video.

She lined up about six free kicks her teammates won in dangerous positions, and displayed the precision that most players only hope for once. Two found their way into the back of the net, a third was parried onto the crossbar, and a fourth found the head of a teammate for another goal.

Not a bad night for one of the program’s foundations over the past four years.

No. 7 Ridgefield booked its place in the Class LL final for a remarkable fourth straight season behind a 3-0 win over No. 19 Simsbury at Municipal Stadium. The Tigers (20-2-1) will meet FCIAC rival Staples — which edged Glastonbury 1-0 — in the final Saturday at a place and time to be determined.

